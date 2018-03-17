Kyle Wilber signs with Raiders

Getty Images

The Cowboys, who have yet to sign a player in free agency, lost another linebacker. Kyle Wilber has agreed to terms with the Raiders, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Wilber joins former Cowboys fullback Keith Smith and former Cowboys special teams coach Rich Bisaccia in Oakland. Smith followed Bisaccia to Oakland earlier this week.

Wilber, a fourth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2012, played 89 games with 16 starts in his six seasons in Dallas. He made 99 tackles and 3.5 sacks. He doubled as a core special teams player.

The Cowboys also lost linebacker Anthony Hitchens this week, as Hitchens got $14 million in guaranteed money from the Chiefs.