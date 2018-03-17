Matthew Slater visits Steelers

Getty Images

The Great New England Exodus of 2018 may not yet be over.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that receiver and special-teams ace Matthew Slater is visiting the Steelers on Saturday.

Slater, 32, arrived in New England via the fifth round of the 2008 draft, winning a pair of Super Bowls and playing in two others. He has earned a spot in the Pro Bowl for seven straight seasons as a special teamer.

The Steelers presumably are eyeing Slater for a similar role, given that the Steelers currently don’t need receivers. If they do, Slater definitely isn’t the answer; in 10 NFL seasons, Slater has one career catch — a 46-yarder back in 2011.