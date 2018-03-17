Patriots extend Patrick Chung

Getty Images

Bill Belichick considers safety Patrick Chung one of the best players in the NFL, and he’s not letting him get away.

The Patriots have extended the contract of Chung, who was heading into the final year of his contract in 2018, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 30-year-old Chung has had two different four-year stints with the Patriots, sandwiching one year in Philadelphia. He’s still playing at a high level on both defense and special teams.

Now the Patriots, who have lost some important players this offseason, can be confident that they won’t lose Chung next offseason.