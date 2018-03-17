Playing indoors was a big factor for Kirk Cousins

New Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had 84 million reasons, and more, for choosing to continue his career in Minnesota. While the weather probably wasn’t one of them, avoiding the weather was.

Appearing on Friday’s PFT Live, Cousins was asked about the impact of playing in an enclosed stadium on his decision.

“That point that you’re making is one of the many on a long list of reasons why Minnesota made a lot of sense,” Cousins said. “I do think the statistics show that it’s favorable to play indoors consistently. I do see it as a competitive advantage not only as a quarterback throwing the football but when your defense is able to use that noise to their advantage and trap the sound and hopefully make it tough on an opposing offense. I do see a major home-field advantage at U.S. Bank Stadium. I think the stats show that. I look forward to being a part of that. One of the many positives of being a Viking.”

With the Lions in the NFC North, Cousins will have at least nine indoor games per year. Playing outdoors at FedEx Field for the first six years of his career (with half of them as the full-time starter), Cousins rarely played inside. Last year in New Orleans, he completed 68.8 percent of this throws, averaged 10.1 yards per attempt, threw three touchdown passes and no interceptions, and racked up a passer rating of 132.6 in a game against the Saints.

The Saints won the game. But winning and losing hinges on plenty of factors beyond quarterback play. Adding Cousins to a team that already has plenty of talent and that plays its home games indoors could be the thing that pushes the franchise back to the heights it enjoyed in the 1970s, with three Super Bowl appearances in four years.

And maybe this time at least one Super Bowl win.

  1. On paper the Vikings have the most talented team in the NFC, and probably the NFL. In the last two years spent $109 million plus two high draft choices just on finding a QB.
    Anything less than a Super Bowl win will be and abject failure.

  2. in my humble opinion hes not that much better than keenum and keenum had a far better price tag..i feel as though they overpaid, I don’t see them winning it all w/ him and that’s the only way the deal makes sense is if they win it all.

  7. Kirk Cousins is the average type of qb who would need small advantages like this to help his cause. Indoor football will always be 2nd rate football. Its just boring.

  10. There are very few outliers; sports heroes have a mellifluous quality to their names. Kirk Cousins is in the Blake Bortles tier of “names likely to be immortalized”

  12. There’s only one game that really made me think Kirk was the guy for the Vikes and that was when he scored 30 against the Vikings D this year. The Vikings have been a team of conservative offense and were not built to come from behind. Kirk changes that and if the defense doesn’t show up for a game (i.e. NFCC game/Panthers/Steelers), there’s still a chance he can win us the game in a shootout. No disrespect as I love them both, but that’s something Teddy and Case can’t do. Adding the element of more accurate passing indoors with the home field advantage of the Vikes’ defense, I would imagine no one would like to play against the Vikings at US Bank Stadium this year.

    And yes, Philly fans, I know your stadium is outdoors. You beat us 38-7. You won the Super Bowl this year. etc., etc.

  rogbg says:

    March 17, 2018 at 11:16 am

    Did he forget the part where he now has to play AT Green Bay and AT Chicago?

    AT Green Bay – Is that the place where the Packers put up zero points against the Vikings defense last year?

  16. He should put up over 30 td’s and 5000 yards with this team. He put up damn good numbers on a far less talented Washington team.

  rogbg says:
    March 17, 2018 at 11:16 am
    Did he forget the part where he now has to play AT Green Bay and AT Chicago?
    No, that was actually part of his wanting to sign here. He is an outdoor QB with experience, so shredding that Swiss Cheese defense at Lameblow will be fun. Chicago will always pose more of a threat than Green Bay. It will be fun watching this Minnesota Defense absolutely decimate Erin though. Watching him laying on the ground withering in pain last year was a thing of beauty, and looking forward to seeing it again this year.

