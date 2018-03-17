Report: Mathieu turned down more money from Cardinals to sign with Texans

Getty Images

Tyrann Mathieu said after the Cardinals cut him that his top priority was the right fit, not the most money. Apparently he meant it.

Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic reports that the Cardinals were willing to pay Mathieu $8 million in 2018. Mathieu turned that down and took a a one-year contract that will pay him $6.5 million, with up to $500,000 more in incentives if he plays in all 16 games.

Mathieu may have felt that the Cardinals’ new coaching didn’t believe in him if they weren’t willing to keep him around on his old contract, and that he’s better off with a fresh start. He also may think Texans defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel will make better use of his talents.

Whatever the reason, the Texans have just added a player who has the potential to make a major impact. Given that they traded away their first-round pick and their second-round pick, they needed to find players like that in free agency.