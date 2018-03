Getty Images

The Seahawks have been in the news mostly for subtractions over the last week, but they’ve just made an addition at wide receiver.

Jaron Brown has agreed to terms with Seattle, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brown, a receiver who has played his entire five-year career with the Cardinals, had career highs in catches (31), yards (477) and touchdowns (four) last season.

The 28-year-old Brown was the No. 68 player in our Free Agent Top 100.