Seahawks continue bargain shopping, add safety Maurice Alexander

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 17, 2018, 11:52 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Seahawks truly are creating the Legion of Whom.

While they may not be finished taking apart the defense which made them a consistent contender, they continue to shop in the lower reaches of free agency to backfill that side.

According to Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, they signed Rams safety Maurice Alexander. While he was a starter at the beginning of the year for the Rams, he was released in October after some struggles.

So along with bringing back their own backup safety Bradley McDougald, it’s hardly the kind of move to make people forget Kam Chancellor (who may not play again, at least there) or Earl Thomas (who could be available in trade). Oh and by the way, they released Richard Sherman, traded Michael Bennett, and defensive end Cliff Avril‘s likely done because of a neck injury.

They did sign pass-rusher Barkevious Mingo, so there’s that. And they also countered the loss of Jimmy Graham and Paul Richardson on offense by bringing in Ed Dickson and Jaron Brown.

9 responses to “Seahawks continue bargain shopping, add safety Maurice Alexander

  2. It isn’t your Seahawks from 5 years ago…but you have to trust the front office and wait and see. After all…do you honestly think you are a better GM and Head Coach than they are? And if you answered yes, then why aren’t you in the NFL?

  3. I don’t know why people are so upset about all the moves the Seahawks have made…. Regardless of who they lost or gain, they still have Russell Wilson, right? I mean he was the sole reason why they won that SB and had those two dominant years at the top of the league. It doesn’t really matter who’s on the team, as long as they have Russell, they’re going to make the NFC championship game every season, at least.

  4. Can’t keep everyone. Don’t get caught up like so many others , Darin, in thinking change is a sign that the core team isn’t still there. The roster needs to adjust due to Father Time and Cap restrictions.

    Seahawks will be fine.

  5. “Seahawks will be fine.”
    ____

    Yeah, they’ll be “fine” but they won’t be great. Probably not even very good. Their window has closed, they have to find another one to open. And as we’ve seen many times in the NFL, even with a good QB, that can take years to achieve, if at all.

  8. Huber says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:55 pm
    Their major problems is they can’t put points on the board.
    _______________________________________________________________
    And that’s because they have O-Line and no running, My bad there is
    a running game it’s called Wilson running for his life.

  9. Gonna be rough year for Seattle but the decline has been visible the last couple seasons. It’s a bummer as a fan but I’m glad to see them knowing when to shut it down and start fresh. Many teams wait one year and several new contracts too long and it ends up hurting them for a decade. Last year may have been the better year to do it in terms of actually getting some draft capital back for these guys but with some better luck on the injurty front it would have been another playoff season.

    Fortunately I like most teams in a rebuild, they have the QB and on every of the best LBs in the league in Wagner I lead the defense. I’m sure a lotta fans will revel in the demise of the LOB but it was inevitable. They will go down as an all time great defense and I think history will look back at that secondary as perhaps the best ever assembled.

