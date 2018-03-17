Seahawks continue bargain shopping, add safety Maurice Alexander

Getty Images

The Seahawks truly are creating the Legion of Whom.

While they may not be finished taking apart the defense which made them a consistent contender, they continue to shop in the lower reaches of free agency to backfill that side.

According to Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, they signed Rams safety Maurice Alexander. While he was a starter at the beginning of the year for the Rams, he was released in October after some struggles.

So along with bringing back their own backup safety Bradley McDougald, it’s hardly the kind of move to make people forget Kam Chancellor (who may not play again, at least there) or Earl Thomas (who could be available in trade). Oh and by the way, they released Richard Sherman, traded Michael Bennett, and defensive end Cliff Avril‘s likely done because of a neck injury.

They did sign pass-rusher Barkevious Mingo, so there’s that. And they also countered the loss of Jimmy Graham and Paul Richardson on offense by bringing in Ed Dickson and Jaron Brown.