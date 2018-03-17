So who do the Jets want at No. 3?

Posted by Mike Florio on March 17, 2018, 11:48 AM EDT
The Jets have moved to No. 3 not to be at No. 3 but to get player No. 1 on their board. So who is it?

The prevailing reaction in response to the news of the three-spot jump seems to be that the Jets want a quarterback, and that they’re fine with any of three that would be there when they pick. It may not be quite that simple.

The Jets could be hoping to get running back Saquon Barkley at No. 3, with defensive end Nick Chubb being viewed as an acceptable fallback. If just one quarterback is taken in the first two picks, they’re guaranteed to get one of the two top non-quarterbacks. If it’s bang-bang one-two quarterbacks (and don’t be shocked if the Bills now move up to No. 2 with the Giants to get a quarterback), the Jets will get Barkley.

Also, the Browns may now feel more compelled to take a quarterback at No. 1 instead of No. 4, if they think the Jets will take a quarterback. Which sets the stage for two quarterbacks being gone by the time the Jets pick.

Other factors support this possible strategy. First, the Jets signed Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater. Bridgewater becomes, potentially, the young quarterback who is evaluated this year with the possibility of becoming the starter in 2019. Second, G.M. Mike Maccagnan and coach Todd Bowles may feel compelled to win now. Drafting and stashing a quarterback with the third overall pick won’t help that cause; drafting an impact player who’ll start Week One at another position will.

Consider the team’s recent experiences. Last year, the Jets took safety Jamal Adams at No. 6, and he became an instant contributor. The year before, they used a second-round pick on quarterback Christian Hackenberg, who has yet to play in a regular-season game.

The idea that the Jets definitely will take a quarterback at No. 3 means that they definitely have decided that there are three of five potential first-round quarterbacks who will become franchise quarterbacks. Given the Hackenberg misadventure, it’s hard to imagine the Jets being that confident about their ability to evaluate incoming quarterbacks.

26 responses to “So who do the Jets want at No. 3?

  1. Mayfield, Darnold, or Rosen.

    Btw is anyone going to point out how many L’s Elway has taken this off-season so far? Denver needs to fire both him and Joseph.

  2. The Jets are going no where with McCown or Bridgewater those are
    Just to stabilize the position until the REAL QB is taken and
    becomes acclimated.

  3. Josh Allen is better than Darnold and Rosen put together. That’s the guy they should target.

    Meanwhile, the Colts are gambling on a QB who hasn’t played in 16 months and hasn’t even thrown a ball in over a year. They were stupid not to take a QB. If Luck got healthy they could always trade him to some desperate team willing to take a chance on the biggest bust since Ryan Leaf. The Colts will be right back here next year trying to find a QB. Foolish.

    Luck is done.

  4. With the 3rd pick the jets Will have, for sure, a) the First qb taken, b) the belivied tô bem the best player in the draft (Barkley), or the best defensive player in the darft (Chubb).

  5. Anything but a QB at 3 for the Jets would be a terrible trade. You don’t give up that much draft capital to get a different position. Having Barkley at 3 is not better than having Fitzpatrick or Nelson at 6 and getting the second or 3rd best RB at 2.5 plus still having 2.17 and their second from next year.

    They moved ahead of spot 4 and 5, Denver sits in spot 5 and definitely wants a QB. Pick 4 would have been a QB too, whether it was the Browns QB or the Browns trading to Buffalo or Arizona.

  7. Wow,

    It seems crazy to move on from Hackenberg without ever playing a Down, but with the money they gave Bridgewater and McCown they’ll be little choice if the draft a QB

  14. fmaluf says:
    March 17, 2018 at 11:58 am
    With the 3rd pick the jets Will have, for sure, a) the First qb taken, b) the belivied tô bem the best player in the draft (Barkley), or the best defensive player in the darft (Chubb).
    __________________________________________
    Unless they don’t…
    Former Panthers GM and new Giants GM Dave Gettleman who has pick #2 could wheel & deal with former Panthers assistant GM Bills GM Brandon Beane… which in turn would give Buffalo the opportunity to:
    1) Grab the 1st QB off the board
    2) Best player on the board (Barkley)
    3) Best Defensive player (Chubb)
    Officially sticking it to the J-E-T-S Jets.

  15. .
    ” Mike Maccagnan and coach Todd Bowles may feel compelled to win now.”

    ———-

    Having a top QB prospect in the development stage often alleviates the pressure to win immediately. Most fans are patient with young QBs.
    .

  17. Mayfield. A little fire plug who’s ticked off cuz he’s a little short and people have doubted him his entire life. Burning desire to succeed. Please tell me they did this for Mayfield

  19. Lamar Jackson is the best QB in this draft but since he doesn’t pass the brown paper bag test he’s not being considered. WR my behind he is the best QB in this draft. The end.

  22. Elway gets the second best FA QB on the market for a reasonable price on a 2 year deal and that is a loss? Get a clue. That was a great deal for Denver.

  24. “The Jets could be hoping to get running back Saquon Barkley at No. 3, with defensive end Nick Chubb being viewed as an acceptable fallback.”

    Bradley Chubb is considered a top 5 pick and a DE though Nick Chubb, the RB from Georgia, would be thrilled to go that high

  25. Teddy is a one year contract. If they franchise him next year I don’t think they’re allowed to trade him. I’m hopeful they can deal him for some compensation if a starter somewhere goes down. His 5mil contract would certainly be attractive to a team of need.

