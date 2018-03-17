Terrelle Pryor will visit Seattle on Sunday

Posted by Charean Williams on March 17, 2018, 4:12 PM EDT
Seattle continues to look for weapons to help Russell Wilson, with Terrelle Pryor the latest receiver the Seahawks are recruiting.

Pryor will visit the Seahawks on Sunday, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Pryor is in Cleveland today but to support Ohio State in the NCAA wrestling championships and not to visit with the Browns.

The Browns, though, still want Pryor, and Pryor has expressed interest on social media in returning to Cleveland. The Browns and Pryor have talked but remain apart on money, via Cabot.

Cleveland already has Josh Gordon, Jarvis Landry and Corey Coleman at the position, with Coleman possibly the odd man out if Pryor returns to town. Pryor had a 1,000-yard season in Cleveland in 2016 before leaving for Washington, where he caught only 20 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown.

Browns coach Hue Jackson drafted Pryor as a quarterback in Oakland and then gave him a chance as a receiver in Cleveland.

The Rams also have interest in Pryor.

4 responses to “Terrelle Pryor will visit Seattle on Sunday

  1. Again? Okay, this time as a WR instead of a QB. You could have got him cheap if you’d have convinced Pryor to convert to WR when he was in Seattle years ago. Too little too late.

  4. Looked amazing in training camp. There was film after film of one handed catches. Then came the games. Those spectacular leaps and catches stop happening when he was worried about safeties smashing him in the ribs.

    He’s got great athletic talent but his lack of experience showed last year. It’s not that he’s afraid of contact. He’s just got the instincts of a normal human. Good receivers have had that instinct to shrink down and protect their ribs trained out of them. Pryor hasn’t. He can take a hit and run hard once he has got the ball but he can’t stretch for the ball in traffic.

    He could be productive as a deep threat in a strong corps that can give the hard catches across the middle to other receivers. You can’t rely on him as a number 1 or 2 receiver.

