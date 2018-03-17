Terrelle Pryor will visit Seattle on Sunday

Getty Images

Seattle continues to look for weapons to help Russell Wilson, with Terrelle Pryor the latest receiver the Seahawks are recruiting.

Pryor will visit the Seahawks on Sunday, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Pryor is in Cleveland today but to support Ohio State in the NCAA wrestling championships and not to visit with the Browns.

The Browns, though, still want Pryor, and Pryor has expressed interest on social media in returning to Cleveland. The Browns and Pryor have talked but remain apart on money, via Cabot.

Cleveland already has Josh Gordon, Jarvis Landry and Corey Coleman at the position, with Coleman possibly the odd man out if Pryor returns to town. Pryor had a 1,000-yard season in Cleveland in 2016 before leaving for Washington, where he caught only 20 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown.

Browns coach Hue Jackson drafted Pryor as a quarterback in Oakland and then gave him a chance as a receiver in Cleveland.

The Rams also have interest in Pryor.