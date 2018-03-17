Vinny Curry quickly lands in Tampa

Getty Images

The Eagles decided that $9 million in 2018 would be too much for defensive end Vinny Curry. The Buccaneers quickly gobbled him up.

Curry has agreed to terms on a three-year deal with the Buccaneers, according to Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. Curry reportedly will make up to $27 million (key words “up to”), with $11.5 million guaranteed for injury.

If none of the money is fully guaranteed at signing, the Bucs could back out of the deal based on what they see, or don’t see, in offseason workouts, training camp, or the preseason. Barring injury, the Bucs would be able to move on from Curry at no financial risk.

A second-round pick out of Marshall in 2012, Curry didn’t start a game from 2012 through 2016, and he started every game in 2017 — including all three postseason games. But the Eagles couldn’t justify keeping him for cap reasons.