Bradley Chubb still hopes to crash the top-five party

Getty Images

Before the Colts traded down from the third overall pick in the draft, some thought they would target defensive end Bradley Chubb. Even with an emerging belief that there will be a run on quarterbacks, Chubb still could end up being a top-five pick.

Chubb’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, tells PFT that the former North Carolina State pass rusher will meet with five teams between Sunday night and Monday morning, in advance of his Pro Day workout in Raleigh. All of the teams with whom Chubb will be meeting currently pick within the top seven of the first round.

Long-time NFL assistant coach Jim Washburn spent several days with Chubb for on-field workouts, film study, and discussions about playing in the NFL.

“He has a wicked inside hand on his pass rush and he corners at a very high-level,” Washburn told PFT. “He’s a hard-core dude, very smart. If he gets into the right system he should be a double-digit sack guy, soon and for a long time.”

Washburn also provided this word of caution to teams finalizing their draft boards: “If I was the team in need I would be very, very careful on passing on him.”

Asked for a player to whom Chubb compares, Washburn said that Chubb “has some Trent Cole in him,” calling it the “ultimate compliment.”

“Trent was an alpha dog,” Washburn said. Chubb could be one, too. Teams will be making their own decisions as to whether that will be the case, very soon.