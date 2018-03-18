Cameron Fleming to visit Cowboys

Getty Images

The Cowboys haven’t signed a free agent since the league year opened last Wednesday, but that could change if a visit with tackle Cameron Fleming goes well.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Fleming will be in Dallas to meet with the team on Monday and Tuesday. The 2014 fourth-round pick played in 47 games and made 20 starts for the Patriots over the last four seasons.

The Cowboys didn’t get good play from their backup tackles in 2017 and could see Fleming as a way to upgrade that spot.

Rapoport adds that the Patriots would like to bring Fleming back. Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports the same and adds that free agent LaAdrian Waddle, who joined Fleming at tackle for New England last season, was at Gillette Stadium last week. The Patriots have signed Matt Tobin at tackle since longtime left tackle Nate Solder left for the Giants.