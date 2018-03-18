Cleveland declares 7/3 Joe Thomas Day

Getty Images

Cleveland will recognize retiring Browns left tackle Joe Thomas with a day in his honor, and Thomas wants his fans to get the day off.

After the city announced that July 3 (for his No. 73 jersey) is officially recognized as Joe Thomas Day in Cleveland, Thomas proposed that everyone get to celebrate.

“I’d like to lobby @CityofCleveland to make 7/3 an official holiday where the city government is closed, banks are closed, mandatory day off for all workers. It only make sense to roll into America’s birthday with a little pre-game holiday for all on the 3rd. Retweet if you agree,” Thomas wrote on Twitter. “This should be an ‘all-Midwest’ holiday. Anywhere you; eat brats for “special occasions”, go to fish frys on fridays, drink bloody Mary’s on sundays, opening day is a holiday, and drink beer on anyday ending in Y.”

Thomas may be best remembered for his streak of 10,000 consecutive snaps without taking a play off, but he’s looking out for his fans and requesting they get a day off.