Cowboys re-sign long snapper L.P. Ladouceur

Getty Images

The Cowboys will re-sign long snapper L.P. Ladouceur on Monday, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Ladouceur, 37, has never had a bad snap since joining the Cowboys in 2005. He also has never missed a game.

If he plays a 14th season, he will have played with the Cowboys for longer than all but three players in history. Jason Witten will enter his 16th season with the Cowboys, and Bill Bates and Mark Tuinei each played 15 seasons in Dallas.

The Raiders, with former Cowboys special teams coach Rich Bisaccia now in Oakland, made contact with Ladouceur’s agent, according to Archer. But punter Chris Jones, kicker Dan Bailey and new specials team coach Keith O’Quinn all wanted Ladouceur’s return.