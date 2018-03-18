Finally, another team made Danny Amendola a competitive offer

Getty Images

A narrative emerged in New England in recent years regarding receiver Danny Amendola. With Amendola taking less money to stay in almost every year of the five-year deal he signed in 2013 after the departure of Wes Welker, many believed that Amendola would never leave.

The reality is that, every time the Patriots squeezed Amendola to take a pay cut, no one else was ready to offer more. This time around, with Amendola becoming a free agent and the Patriots applying a specific value to Amendola, Miami applied a greater value. And so Miami landed Amendola.

His clutch performance in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship, with a pair of touchdown catches, likely was a factor. His 152 yards in Super Bowl LII likely influenced the decision as well.

Consider this: Amendola had 659 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 15 regular-season games in 2017. He had 348 receiving yards and two touchdowns in only three postseason games.

He has proven time and again that he can perform when called upon to do so, and he’ll get the chance to become the same reliable target in Miami that he became in New England. Just like Welker was, before he joined the Patriots 11 years ago.