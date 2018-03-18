For Terrelle Pryor, health will be a key ingredient to a potential 2018 rebound

Getty Images

Last year, when receiver Terrelle Pryor opted for a one-year deal with Washington after generating more than 1,000 receiving yards with the Browns in 2016, many expected Pryor to explode in an offense run by a franchise quarterback in Kirk Cousins. Instead, Pryor regressed.

The key to a 2018 turnaround could be health. Pryor suffered an ankle injury in Week Two against the Rams, and the injury bothered him until he underwent season-ending ankle surgery in November.

Pryor had six catches for 66 yards in Week One. Thereafter, he didn’t do much, with a season high of 70 yards coming in Week Four against the Chiefs, which featured Pryor generating 70 yards and a touchdown on three catches against the Chiefs in prime time. For the year, Pryor had 240 receiving yards, on 20 catches.

Pryor reportedly makes his first visit today to Seattle, a team that once gave him a shot at playing quarterback. The Raiders, who acquired Pryor in the third-round of the 2011 supplemental draft, traded Pryor to the Seahawks for a seventh-round pick in 2014. Pryor lasted until the final roster cuts, competing as a backup to Russell Wilson.

By 2016, Pryor was a full-time receiver. He has remained in that role ever since, and now the guy for whom Pryor once was hoping to be an understudy may be catching passes from him.

The top receivers in Seattle are Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett. Paul Richardson left via free agency last week to Washington, Jaron Brown recently signed from Arizona as a free agent, and Marcus Johnson joined the team as part of the Michael Bennett trade.