Jets announce signing of Teddy Bridgewater

Getty Images

Five days after it was first reported, the Jets made it official: They’ve signed Teddy Bridgewater.

The Jets announced that Bridgewater is now the fifth quarterback on their roster, joining Josh McCown, Bryce Petty, Christian Hackenberg and Joel Stave.

Given that the Jets traded up to the third overall pick with the intention of drafting their quarterback of the future, the Jets will soon have six quarterbacks. Half of them will be gone before the regular season.

After suffering a major knee injury in training camp, Bridgewater didn’t play at all in 2016 and played in only one game in 2017. If he’s healthy he has a chance at earning the Jets’ starting quarterback job in 2018, but the trade the Jets made yesterday virtually guarantees that Bridgewater won’t last more than a year with the Jets.