Jets expected to sign Kevin Pierre-Louis

The Jets signed Avery Williamson as free agency opened last week and they’re set to add another free agent to the group.

Kevin Pierre-Louis is the expected addition. Draft Diamonds was the first to report that Pierre-Louis is making his way to the Jets and Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that it is set to be a two-year, $6 million deal.

Pierre-Louis was traded from the Seahawks to the Chiefs before last season and played 14 games for Kansas City. Pierre-Louis, who spent three seasons in Seattle, had 41 tackles in those appearances.

Pierre-Louis may miss some time during his first season with the Jets due to a suspension. He was arrested for marijuana possession in January and is subject to league discipline as a result.