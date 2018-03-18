Jets have yet to announce Teddy Bridgewater deal

Getty Images

There’s a chance Teddy and the Jets will never actually become a thing.

As MDS pointed out this morning during the morning PFT staff meeting (actually, we don’t have meetings; we just email and text whenever), the Jets have not yet announced the signing of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. They have, however, announced the signings of other unrestricted free agents: cornerback Trumaine Johnson, running back Isaiah Crowell, kicker Cairo Santos.

The official online roster also includes Johnson, Crowell, and Santos. But not Bridgewater.

We’ve commenced the process of getting to the bottom of this one (this post surely will get multiple others to do the same), and the Jets did not immediately respond to a text message seeking clarification. For now, there’s reason to at least wonder whether something happened with Bridgewater’s physical — especially with the Jets trading up with the Colts from No. 6 in round one to No. 3 on Saturday.

Colts G.M. Chris Ballard in the immediate aftermath of the trade that the discussions with the Jets began on Monday or Tuesday. Perhaps Bridgewater’s deal became insurance against not making the trade. Now that the trade has been made, the Jets can have the same coincidental concerns about Bridgewater’s knee that, for example, the Ravens had about receiver Ryan Grant after Michael Crabtree finally became available.

Or maybe Bridgewater’s camp had caught wind of the trade efforts, opting thereafter to slow play the situation and ultimately to not sign a contract, now that the Jets have gotten themselves into even better position to take a high-profile rookie quarterback who would make Bridgewater’s presence on the roster potentially moot.

Whatever the case, there’s a reason for the team’s failure to announce the signing of Bridgewater or the placement of his name on the official roster. Soon, we’ll all likely know what it is.

UPDATE 10:32 a.m. ET: A league source tells PFT that Bridgewater has passed his physical and will sign with the Jets.