Johnathan Hankins, Orlando Scandrick visiting Washington

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and cornerback Orlando Scandrick both got released on Saturday and that’s not the only thing they’ll be sharing this weekend.

Both men are going to kick off their hunt for a new job in the same place. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that both players are scheduled to be in Washington on Sunday to visit with the Redskins.

Scandrick is a familiar face to the organization as someone in the building has been watching tape of him with the Cowboys a couple of times a year since he started his career in 2008. The Redskins traded cornerback Kendall Fuller to Kansas City for Alex Smith and Bashaud Breeland agreed to a deal with the Panthers that fell apart when he failed his physical.

Hankins would seem to make a lot of sense for a team that ranked last against the run during the 2017 season. If the numbers discussed on Sunday make sense as well, Hankins’ stay on the open market could be a short one.