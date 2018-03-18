Josh Mauro set to visit with Giants

Getty Images

The Cardinals cut a couple of defensive players in recent days and most of the attention was paid to safety Tyrann Mathieu‘s departure.

Mathieu signed with the Texans, but defensive end Josh Mauro is still looking for a new team. His search will include a visit with former Cardinals defensive coordinator James Bettcher.

Bettcher now has the same job for the Giants and Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that Mauro will arrive for a visit on Sunday.

Mauro joined the Cardinals in 2014 and has made 20 starts over the last two seasons. He had 22 tackles and a sack last season. If he signs, he’ll join Kareem Martin in making the move from Arizona to the Giants as they shift their defense to Bettcher’s specifications this offseason.