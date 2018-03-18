JuJu Smith-Schuster: Vontaze Burfict PED excuse “can’t be serious”

Getty Images

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict faces a four-game suspension for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy and reportedly plans to argue that the positive test came from using medications prescribed following a concussion and/or a shoulder injury last December.

Burfict suffered the concussion in a December 4 game against the Steelers when he was hit in the head by Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster responded to Burfict’s position on Twitter Saturday.

Lol you can’t be serious 😂😴 https://t.co/hYZeZ2OzfF — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 17, 2018

Smith-Schuster followed that up by writing that Burfict has “been on too much Slurp Juice and now tryna blame me” and then posting a video of the hit, which resulted in a suspension for Smith-Schuster last season. The NFL will make the ultimate ruling on any Burfict appeal and we’ll find out if they share Smith-Schuster’s feelings about Burfict’s argument.