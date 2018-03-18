Ndamukong Suh is the only player available among our Top 20 free agents

Getty Images

Free agency only officially began on Wednesday, but the elite players are all gone — except one.

Ndamukong Suh, a late entrant on our list of the Top 100 free agents after he was released by the Dolphins, is No. 9 on our list. And he’s the only player in the Top 20 who’s still available.

Of the other players in the Top 20, all have signed new contracts, with the exception of three players who are effectively unavailable because of the franchise tag: Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah.

So Suh, who was the top free agent three years ago when he left the Lions for the Dolphins, again finds himself as the best player available in NFL free agency. He won’t make as much money on his next contract as the $60 million he made in three years with the Dolphins, but he should do very well for himself when he signs.