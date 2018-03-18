Nick Foles gets payment today that has been guaranteed for a year

Posted by Mike Florio on March 18, 2018, 12:54 PM EDT
Getty Images

The fifth day of the league year typically triggers plenty of salary guarantees and roster bonuses in player contracts. (For that reason, you’ll see urgent tweets that make these known-for-a-year transactions seem like breaking news.)

For Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, it’s been known since he rejoined the Eagles as a free agent that he has a $3 million roster bonus due today. It’s not a reward for winning the Super Bowl. It’s a payment that was negotiated when he signed with the Eagles last year, and it became fully guaranteed five days after the signed the contract on March 13, 2017, based on a breakdown of the deal obtained by PFT last year.

By not trading Foles before the date on which the roster bonus became due, the Eagles will pay the money — thereby reducing by $3 million his total compensation package for 2018. His salary, per NFLPA records, remains at $4 million. (It’s possible his playoff performance unlocked a $500,000 salary escalator.)

The fact that the Eagles will pay the bonus to Foles doesn’t automatically take him off the trade market. However, it could make the Eagles want a little bit more in exchange for Foles, given that they’ve already paid him $3 million.

Foles would surely want a new deal, if he’s eventually traded to a new team. Given the rash of free-agent quarterback signings in recent days (and the lack of obvious starting quarterback openings), there’s currently no obvious seat for Foles. Which means that the Eagles may have to wait for another Bridgewater-style stroke of bad luck for another team — and good luck for the Eagles — in order to flip Foles for picks like they did two years ago, when trading Sam Bradford after paying him an $11 million signing bonus on a two-year deal.

Given last year’s injury to Carson Wentz, the best move for the Eagles could be to keep Foles. But Foles, who played a key role in delivering the city its first ever Super Bowl championship, could be interested in getting a chance to start elsewhere now.

He may not have a say in the matter, and he could end up being relegated to continuing to be the No. 1 guy until Wentz is ready to go. The extra game or two (or more) of film could come in handy next year, when Foles definitely becomes a free agent again, unless he signs a new contract with the Eagles before then.

Regardless, the contract he signed a year ago gives him $3 million now. Nothing he accomplished in the past year would have changed that.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Nick Foles gets payment today that has been guaranteed for a year

  1. One thing we know for sure … Howie Roseman will only make a deal if the terms are right for the team. With the injury situation to Wentz, Foles has a ton of value to the Eagles and the truth is he’s a DAMN good quarterback who found himself in a couple unfortunate situations that hurt his career (Chip Kelly was a boob and so was Jeff Fischer). If someone offers them the right deal they’ll take it, but if not they’ll hang on to him as a security blanket.

  2. I don’t think Nick’s career was hurt by Chip Kelly. He had his 27 and 2 season under Chip. If I remember correctly that season was cut short when he became injured. Nick’s only poor play came under Jeff Fisher. He wasn’t bad as a rookie under Andy Reid and he played well for Andy in Kansas City. The conditions against Oakland this year were windy and very cold. He only played a few snaps against Dallas. I don’t understand why people around the league question his value. He’s obviously clutch.

  3. Saint Nick had the best offensive line, solid receivers and a running game to keep the defense honest. IF he finds another team with that depth, then, of course, go for it. Of course, a team like that probably doesn’t need or is looking for a quarterback. The grass is greener in Eagleland.

  4. I’ll admit, when people said: “now that Wentz is injured, can the Eagles still win the Superbowl?”. I said “NO SHOT”. Kudos to Foles. I heard he’s getting a 5 million dollar bonus for winning the Superbowl?!?!?!? LOL!

  5. I can’t think of another team since Jimmy and the Pats parted ways, that has a better 1-2 QB situation. The fall-off from Starter to 2nd String is so large at the QB position.

  6. “Given last year’s injury to Carson Wentz, the best move for the Eagles could be to keep Foles.”

    What’s this? Wasn’t PFT arguing just a few weeks ago that since draft picks are gold and the Eagles don’t have a 2nd or a 3rd, their best option was to strike while the iron is hot and trade him for as many picks as possible?

    We told you it is better for him to stay until we’re sure that Carson will be the same guy he was before the injury.

  7. Nick Foles was clearly the best of all the free agent QB’s but teams don’t want to give up any of their precious draft picks despite the fact most of them will end up failures. This guy has a big time arm, is 6’6″ and very accurate. He is also a leader and a good team guy. Not to mention he has won 60% of his starts and was the Superbowl MVP.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!