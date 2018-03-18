Raiders trade Cordarrelle Patterson to Patriots

Getty Images

Cordarrelle Patterson is on the move.

Patterson, the speedy kick returner and receiver, has been traded from the Raiders to the Patriots as first reported by Pardon My Take.

The 27-year-old Patterson spent four years in Minnesota and made some big plays but also never emerged as the kind of wide receiver the Vikings hoped he would be. He spent last year in Oakland and is now heading to New England, where he would likely be primarily a special teams player.

Patterson was originally drafted with a first-round draft pick the Patriots traded to the Vikings. Patterson has said he felt “snubbed” by Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and used that as motivation. Now Belichick has made clear that he wants Patterson on his side.