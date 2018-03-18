Raiders trade Cordarrelle Patterson to Patriots

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 18, 2018, 6:36 PM EDT
Cordarrelle Patterson is on the move.

Patterson, the speedy kick returner and receiver, has been traded from the Raiders to the Patriots as first reported by Pardon My Take.

The 27-year-old Patterson spent four years in Minnesota and made some big plays but also never emerged as the kind of wide receiver the Vikings hoped he would be. He spent last year in Oakland and is now heading to New England, where he would likely be primarily a special teams player.

Patterson was originally drafted with a first-round draft pick the Patriots traded to the Vikings. Patterson has said he felt “snubbed” by Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and used that as motivation. Now Belichick has made clear that he wants Patterson on his side.

  3. I never understood why this guy didn’t do well. I think he and Janis were similar in some respects. Great athletes. Dumb as rocks.

  6. Since the start of ’16 season, only 2 WRs have 80 or more catches and a catch rate of 73 percent or better in the regular season: Danny Amendola & Cordarelle Patterson.

  10. I figured he wasn’t be in Oakland this year with Gruden. I could see oil and water there. Was hoping for a release and resign with the Vikings. Could still happen I spose. I don’t see him getting on with Belichek either.

  14. Patriots making ONE FINAL push. After this year Billicheat is GONE and brady is DONE!
    But congrats it was a hell of run! Sad to think soon this great franchise will be back to being the jets and the browns.
    Seriously, im not hating. It was fun to watch….. sicking and boring at times like watching reruns of Sanford & Sons, but hey Congrats!

  17. Really nice guy who did good things in the community when with the Vikings. Could be something special with the Patriots if they use him in the right way.

  20. Dude is named Flash for a reason. When he gets the ball in his hands, especially as a return man, he is elusive. I wish Minnesota would have held onto him if for no other reason, as a return guy.

  22. Pats fans: GENIUS at work.

    The rest of us: #63 WR and likely overrated at that level. He doesn’t drop it, sure, but for a flash he is more like a flash in the pan – only there was no pan. 7 TDs in 5 years, 2 in the last 2. 309 yards last season, never more than 469. Averages 1.9 receptions per game. I don’t think this is genius.

  24. Now I feel less bad about Slater, who belongs in Patriots HOF for sure. I don’t think he can fill Slater’s special teams capt shoes in the least but he can do plenty Slater never could. Especially at WR. Throw him a screen pass or two a game.

  25. Flash1287 says:
    March 18, 2018 at 6:43 pm
    Since the start of ’16 season, only 2 WRs have 80 or more catches and a catch rate of 73 percent or better in the regular season: Danny Amendola & Cordarelle Patterson.

    ——–

    Umm… What?!?!??

    Cordarrelle Patterson
    Career: GMS 80 / 163 Rec / 258 TGT / 1625 Yds / Catch% = 63.1782946% / 5 TD’s

    Oooook…

  27. ‘Turn out the lights……the party’s over’. It’s about that time……where all you will hear are drunk Pats fans in bars getting into fights the next 20 years when another team’s fan asks what it’s like to see their team in the rear view mirror.

  28. Raiders get a 5th rd pick 2018..Pats get raiders 6th 2018..Dumb trade by raiders..Should have traded Seth instead..Jon is getting me worried

  29. I thought he was doing pretty well for the raiders last year. This would certainly be goid for them to not use edelman and they dont have amendola anymore either. But Im still surprised the Raiders parted with him because they need that role filled too.

  30. devindenv says:
    March 18, 2018 at 6:43 pm
    Rather have Matthew Slater any day.
    ———————-
    Since they do different things on special teams, why can’t they have both?

  32. The Pats are getting desperate with these free agent signings and the trade made today, their fan base will continue to say that Belichek is a great g.m………NOT!!!

  33. I like him on special teams, but I thought he has had issue learning shemes before (hence finding special teams as his niche) and if he struggled with anything the Vikes or Raiders had going on he is going to be torally crushed by the Pats playbook.

  34. This is a quote when he signed with the Raiders last year:

    “Two years I spent damn near on the sideline,” he said. “That’s never a good feeling for any player. No player wants to go through that,” he said. “I need to know if I’m going to play or not. If not, I’ll take my talents elsewhere.”

    Then he got 309 receiving yards as a Raider. It will be interesting to see how Belichick handles him.

  36. If you use Patterson correctly he can do amazing things. That is assuming he fully understands the plan. He can take the ball to the end zone returning kickoffs, catching balls and lining up as a running back if he’s lined up right and not causing a penalty flag.

  37. Cooks/Edelman/Britt/Hogan/Dorset/Patterson/Mitchell Bill tryna run a All receivers offense with one runing back and one tightend with a long snapper out there in the field😂 just kidding but gives them depth and advantage in making teams double prepare for all those different receivers sets bill will throw at teams.

  38. He’s kind of like Ted Ginn Jr. These guys are great return men, but disappointing as WRs. That’s why they bounce around a lot. When you return kicks you don’t have to worry about anything but running. That’s Patterson’s forte. If he can get the ball out to the 35 or 40 yard line, he’s worth a roster spot. Try to get him on the field as a WR and he’ll be on the move again. To another team.

  41. He is as dumb as a bag of rocks but he must be on the cheap side of his contract now.

    They must be looking to use him on almost exclusively on kick offs.

