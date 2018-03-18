Rams, Dominique Easley consider continuing their relationship

Getty Images

The 2017 season of Rams defensive lineman Dominique Easley became derailed in August, when he suffered a torn ACL. Now a free agent, Easley could be sticking around.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Rams and Easley are negotiating a new contract.

A first-round pick in 2014 by the Patriots, New England cut him after only two seasons. The Rams signed Easley in 2016, and in 2017 the Rams applied an original-round tender of $1.797 million to keep Easley for another year.

Easley performed well in 2016, appearing in all 16 regular-season games. His latest injury happened during the first padded practice of 2017 training camp.