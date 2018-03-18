Report: Chiefs visit with RFA Xavier Williams

Getty Images

The Cardinals made the decision to tender defensive tackle Xavier Williams as a restricted free agent and they may have to make another contractual decision about him soon.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Williams visited with the Chiefs this weekend. If they sign him to an offer sheet, the Cardinals would have to choose whether or not to match that deal.

If they opt against it, they will get no compensation back from Kansas City because the undrafted Williams was tendered at the original round level. That tender calls for a salary of $1.907 million if Williams plays out the year under the deal.

Williams played in 11 games last season, starting once, and finished the year with 20 tackles, a half-sack and a forced fumble.