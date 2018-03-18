Report: Pernell McPhee visiting Washington

Getty Images

The market has moved surprisingly slow for Pernell McPhee, but the former Bears linebacker finally has his first known visit.

McPhee is in Washington, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports, with the visit extending into Monday.

The Bears cut McPhee three weeks ago in a cost-cutting move as he had a $7.7 million cap hit for this season. They signed him to a five-year, $38.75 million deal in 2015, and he started only 17 games with 14 sacks. He missed 12 games with injuries.

McPhee, 29, has 31 sacks in his seven seasons. He spent his first four seasons in Baltimore after the Ravens made him a fifth-round pick.