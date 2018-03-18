Russell Bodine to visit with Bills

Getty Images

Center Eric Wood announced in January that he cannot be cleared to continue playing football because of a neck injury and the Bills are meeting with a possible replacement for their starting lineup.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is meeting with Russell Bodine on Sunday and Monday.

Bodine has started every game the Bengals have played since drafting him in the fourth round of the 2014 draft. There was some talk from the Bengals at the end of the regular season about re-signing Bodine, but Geoff Hobson of the team’s website suggested that’s not likely to happen now that the Bengals have given tight end Tyler Eifert a new deal.

While Wood is not medically cleared to continue playing, he remains on the Bills roster as the team waits to sort out the cap implications of his move to the retired list. In addition to Wood or other free agents, Ryan Groy is an in-house possibility to take his spot.