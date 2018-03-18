Ryan Grant moves on to visit with Raiders

Getty Images

Wide receiver Ryan Grant‘s free agency 2.0 will continue with a trip to Oakland.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Grant will visit with the Raiders. He visited the Colts on Saturday and Rapoport reports that Grant passed a physical during his time in Indianapolis.

That wasn’t the case in Baltimore earlier this week. Grant’s four-year, $29 million deal with the Ravens went up in smoke after the team failed him on a physical that took place at about the same time they were setting up a meeting with Michael Crabtree. Crabtree wound up signing a three-year deal with the Ravens for about the same amount of money per year.

Crabtree was available to take what was briefly Grant’s spot in Baltimore because he was released by the Raiders, so there are a lot of overlapping threads in play. Grant would join Jordy Nelson as new partners for Amari Cooper if he winds up with the Raiders.