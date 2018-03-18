Source: Teddy Bridgewater has passed physical, will sign with Jets

Getty Images

The Jets still haven’t announced the signing of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. But they will.

Shortly after we pointed out the absence of an official announcement on the signing, a league source told PFT that Bridgewater has passed his physical, and the Jets will announce that he has signed.

Bridgewater missed the entire 2016 season after suffering a serious knee injury in training camp, and he played only sparingly in one game in 2017. Whether he plays in 2018 remains to be seen, as he’s joining a very crowded quarterback room: The Jets have re-signed last year’s starter, Josh McCown, and they also have quarterbacks Christian Hackenberg, Bryce Petty and Joel Stave under contract. And, of course, Saturday’s trade with the Colts means the Jets are nearly certain to take a quarterback with the third overall pick in the draft.

So Bridgewater getting back onto the field in 2018 is no sure thing. But we’re told that he’s healthy enough to play, and he will be a Jet.