Steelers sign Jon Bostic

Getty Images

The Steelers have made an addition to their linebacking corps.

According to multiple reports, they have signed Jon Bostic to a two-year deal.

Bostic has bounced around the league in recent years as he has spent time with the Bears, Patriots, Lions and Colts since the 2015 season opened. He settled into a starting role in Indianapolis last year after missing all of 2016 with a foot injury and made 97 tackles in 14 starts.

The Steelers were in the market for help at inside linebacker with Ryan Shazier out of action due to last year’s spinal injury. They have Vince Williams for one spot with 2016 seventh-round pick Tyler Matakevich also on hand.