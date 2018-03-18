Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

What does Saturday’s Jets-Colts trade mean for the Bills?

Assessing the chances that the Dolphins take a defensive player in the first round.

S Patrick Chung won’t be leaving the Patriots any time soon.

Jets G.M. Mike Maccagnan took a big swing on Saturday.

Torrey Smith‘s charity basketball game offered some Ravens a chance to reunite with Super Bowl teammates.

Are the Bengals done in free agency?

Would the Browns trade out of the No. 4 pick?

Pittsburgh’s St. Patrick’s Day parade was dedicated to late Steelers owner Dan Rooney.

Everyone with the Texans is happy S Tyrann Mathieu is in town.

The Colts have a lot of early picks to play with after Saturday’s trade.

Expectations are rising for the Jaguars.

Are the Titans making room on their defensive line for Ndamukong Suh?

Sifting through the options for the Broncos with the No. 5 pick.

Said Chiefs QB Chad Henne of coach Andy Reid, “I think he’s had such success in the league with any quarterback, backup or starter. I’m willing to learn and I just want to be around that. I’ve been in that position to help a young guy out before, and I think that was a draw as well.”

Caleb Sturgis will try to stabilize the Chargers kicking game.

New Raiders CB Rashaan Melvin said he’s “here to dominate the league.”

The Cowboys are going with younger options at cornerback.

A few questions for the Giants about their plans for the second overall pick.

The Eagles have embraced green in more ways than one.

WR Paul Richardson is excited to prove his worth to the Redskins.

The Bears have a mix of skill sets at tight end.

Signing LeGarrette Blount doesn’t mean the Lions will pass on drafting a running back.

A look at questions raised by the Packers signing TE Jimmy Graham.

Could WR Jarius Wright return to the Vikings?

How will the Falcons try to replace WR Taylor Gabriel?

Some off-field facts about Panthers DT Dontari Poe.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame paid tribute to late Saints owner Tom Benson.

The Buccaneers now have two members of last year’s Eagles defensive line.

Said Cardinals QB Sam Bradford, “I think sometimes people confuse me being laid back as me not being competitive. And I think that couldn’t be farther from the truth. I think if you ask the people who have been close to me, and who have known me going back to high school and college, they’ll tell you I’m as competitive as anyone. And that’s what I believe.”

The Rams hope CB Aqib Talib can mentor younger players.

There may not be any big signings left for the 49ers.

Checking in on the Seahawks’ offensive backfield plans.