Titans cut Sylvester Williams one year into free-agent deal

As it turns out, Johnathan Hankins wasn’t the only AFC South defensive tackle who signed a multi-year free-agent deal in 2017 to be let go after only one season.

The Titans released defensive tackle Sylvester Williams on Saturday, according to the NFL’s official transaction report.

A first-round pick of the Broncos in 2013 (his fifth-year option wasn’t exercised), the Titans signed Williams to a three-year, $16.5 million deal in 2017. As noted by the Tennessean, the move comes one day before $2.5 million of Williams’ 2018 base salary would have become fully guaranteed.

The good news for Williams is that $1.25 million of the salary already was fully guaranteed. Maybe that’s why he doesn’t sound upset about the move.

“I’m good. I believe in myself,” Williams told Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com via text message. “My best football is ahead of me.”

The Titans will absorb $2.58 million in dead money based on his signing bonus, saving roughly $3 million in cap space, per the Tennessean.

During his only year with the Titans, Williams appeared in 15 regular-season games with 11 starts. He also played in both postseason games, starting the divisional-round loss to the Patriots.

The move comes at a time when the Titans reportedly have interest in free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who was cut by the Dolphins before his 2018 base salary of $16.985 million became fully guaranteed.