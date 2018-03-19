A look inside Teddy Bridgewater’s deal

Getty Images

The one-year contract signed by Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater includes only $500,000 in guaranteed money. Which essentially gives the Jets an option to evaluate Bridgewater until shortly before the start of the regular season, at a cost of the signing bonus plus another $500,000 workout bonus.

Even if the Jets keep Bridgewater past Week One, the base value of the deal becomes $6 million. But there’s also a $9 million incentive package, which won’t be all that hard to secure.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Bridgewater’s incentive package includes the following potential payments:

1. $4 million for being on the 46-man roster for every game and taking at least 50 percent of the snaps.

2. $250,000 for throwing for 2,500 yards.

3. $500,000 for throwing for 2,700 yards.

4. $1.25 million for throwing for 3,000 yards.

5. $250,000 for 10 touchdown passes.

6. $500,000 for 16 touchdown passes.

7. $1.25 million for 21 touchdown passes.

8. $2.5 million for the Jets making it to the playoffs.

So he gets a total of $15 million if he’s on the 46-man roster for every game, takes at least half of the snaps, generates at least 3,000 yards (22 quarterbacks did that in 2017), and throws at least 21 touchdown passes (16 quarterbacks did that in 2017).

To do that, Bridgewater needs to win the starting job, sooner than later. Maybe he will, maybe he won’t. But he’s clearly confident that he’ll win the job — and that he’ll play very well.