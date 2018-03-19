Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh pairing could force offenses to get very creative

So what will opposing offenses do if the Rams manage to land Ndamukong Suh? After they change their pants (because they’ve crapped in them), they’re going to have to get very creative.

Picture Suh and Aaron Donald destroying the interior of offensive lines. How will an offense even begin to run its scheme with Suh and Donald throwing the center and/or one or both of the guards into the legs of the quarterback?

During Monday’s PFT PM podcast, I spent some time spitballing, partially in jest and partially seriously, about what offenses will have to do if faced with stopping (or at least trying to stop) Suh and Donald. Teams would need to consider a bowling-pin backfield with linemen reporting as eligible (or wearing eligible numbers) and lining up in the “A” gaps, stacking five guys on two levels and having three players who run pass routes.

Again, it’s partially in jest. But it’s partially not. Which underscores how significant a Suh-Donald pairing could be for the Rams.

  1. In theory, it sounds amazing. But things happen like injuries, locker room strife……..Rams almost letting everyone know they don’t trust their QB to lead them anywhere.

  2. interesting it would be a major problem. you’d need to play a lot of iform and have the fullback dedicated to pass protection in the a gap like you say. you could open with spread and try and gas them out but neither is known to fatigue and most qbs cannot handle an air raid’s worth of throws.
    really the key is running the ball. dont go with new school maulers at guard and instead opt for faster guys and run pulling guard trap concepts all day.

    they would not be unstoppable. a qb who can operate out of 3 step drop and a coach who can creatively play call out of iform/21/22 personel would be able to hang points just fine. Im looking at the saints.

  3. He’d be one more DT who got gassed chasing Russell Wilson. Wilson drove the Eagles nuts last year.

  4. Signing the best players on the market = lack of QB confidence? Goff didn’t fumble 2 balls, Goff didn’t drop multiple passes in the game against ATL. Does he have room to improve? Sure, most QB’s do, but he’s 23 in his third year and had a pretty damn good season after being labeled a bust in 7 games. No idea what your logic is jackedupboonie other than to be a troll.

  6. Suh is bad for locker room Chemistry, pay Donald- let him grow into a young man without Suh’s influence- Suh is a narcissist hands down

