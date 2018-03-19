Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh pairing could force offenses to get very creative

Getty Images

So what will opposing offenses do if the Rams manage to land Ndamukong Suh? After they change their pants (because they’ve crapped in them), they’re going to have to get very creative.

Picture Suh and Aaron Donald destroying the interior of offensive lines. How will an offense even begin to run its scheme with Suh and Donald throwing the center and/or one or both of the guards into the legs of the quarterback?

During Monday’s PFT PM podcast, I spent some time spitballing, partially in jest and partially seriously, about what offenses will have to do if faced with stopping (or at least trying to stop) Suh and Donald. Teams would need to consider a bowling-pin backfield with linemen reporting as eligible (or wearing eligible numbers) and lining up in the “A” gaps, stacking five guys on two levels and having three players who run pass routes.

Again, it’s partially in jest. But it’s partially not. Which underscores how significant a Suh-Donald pairing could be for the Rams.

