Anquan Boldin: I could “definitely” play, “If I wanted to”

Last fall, Anquan Boldin wanted the Bills to let him go so he could play for someone else.

Now that they have, he said he’s confident he could still play, with one caveat.

“Definitely,” Boldin told Jeff Zrebeic of the Baltimore Sun. “If I wanted to, I know I could.”

Boldin hasn’t played since the 2016 season with the Lions, other than his two weeks in Bills camp before retiring last summer. But the fact he was openly courting the idea of playing for a contender (not realizing at the time the Bills were about to break a 17-year playoff drought) makes one wonder.

The Bills released him from the reserve-retired list last week, quietly parting ways after squatting on his rights last year when he wanted to leave.

And in the interim, the 37-year-old wideout has stayed busy working with the Players Coalition. But he also pointed out he’s working out every day and training receivers for the draft. But by not declaring himself retired, he’s effectively hanging out the sign for anyone interested in a veteran receiver that it might be worth a call, just to see if he wants to play.