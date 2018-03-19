Ben Garland signs RFA tender with Falcons

Getty Images

The Falcons won’t have to decide about matching an offer sheet for guard Ben Garland‘s services.

The league’s transaction wire brings word that Garland signed his restricted free agent tender over the weekend. Garland was tendered at the second-round level, which means he’ll be making $2.914 million for the 2018 season.

Garland was one of two Falcons to get second-round tenders — safety Ricardo Allen was the other — and he’ll be entering his fourth season with the team. He made the first starts of his NFL career in 2017 while filling in for Andy Levitre at left guard and has played in every game the Falcons have played over the last two seasons.

The Falcons have Levitre back and signed Brandon Fusco to go with Garland, Wes Schweitzer and 2017 fourth-round pick Sean Harlow at guard.