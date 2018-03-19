Bills, Jets take very different approaches to drafting a potential franchise quarterback

March 19, 2018
The Bills aren’t ready to move up in the draft because they haven’t finished their quarterback evaluation. The Jets opted not to wait — if they indeed moved to No. 3 to get their first top-five quarterback since Rex Ryan landed the guy he dubbed the Sanchize.

Assuming for now that the Jets flip-flopped with the Colts to get a quarterback, the Jets necessarily feel strongly enough about at least three rookie quarterbacks as of right now to justify making any of them potentially the team’s first true franchise quarterback since Joe Namath. It’s one thing to fall in love with one, maybe two. But to feel strongly enough about three different options that they’d give up three second-round picks now to get in position to pick one of them (possibly, the guy they’d put at No. 3 on the list) seems odd, to say the least.

That’s one of the reasons why it makes sense to ponder the question of whether the Jets moved to No. 3 in order to get running back Saquon Barkley. A lifelong Jets fan whose father has a Jets tattoo, Barkley arguably is the best plug-and-play option at the top of the draft. With a win-now vibe in New York, Barkley will be more relevant to that goal than a quarterback who’ll be stuck on the shelf behind Josh McCown and maybe Teddy Bridgewater.

It’s also possible that the Jets opted to move up without a specific, finalized wish list. With the Bills obviously interested in climbing to the top five, the Colts may have persuaded the Jets that, if they didn’t jump now, the Bills would. So the Jets made the move, and they’ll figure out what to do with the pick between now and April 26, as if they’d earned the No. 3 spot all along.

That potential dynamic opens the door to another possibility that can’t be ruled out. If the Jets ultimately conclude that there are fewer than three players deemed worthy of the No. 3 overall pick, the Jets could trade down without someone else.

There’s still no consensus quarterback hierarchy, and once the first two picks go a player at the very top of some other team’s draft board will be sitting there, ready to be drafted. The Jets at that point would be trading not the pick but a clear, defined, actual player. If a player the Jets covet is gone, trading down could be the best option.

For now, the Jets won’t be telling anyone what they plan to do. Nor should they. It’s important to say nothing regarding their plans, both in order to avoid being leapfrogged and to persuade the fan base and the media that, ultimately, they got precisely what they wanted.

35 responses to "Bills, Jets take very different approaches to drafting a potential franchise quarterback"

  2. I don’t think the move to trade up was that peculiar by the Jets. Realistically, they only gave up their second round picks for this year, and one for next year. If they truly want a Quarterback, then it was necessary to jump to 3; not only because of the Bills potential to move up, but because the Broncos are sitting at 5, as well. If the QB they want is gone, they can still grab arguably the most surefire best player in the draft in Barkley. If Barkley and their QB is gone, they will get more for trading out of the 3 spot than they would’ve trading out of the 6 spot, and have a chance to not only gain back what they traded away, but potentially, even more. This seems like the best move that could be made to ensure they have the options not to screw up.

  3. Regardless, the Jets threw a monkey wrench in Buffalo’s plans. The Jets are not saying what they are doing and the Jets set a ridiculous baseline for a Buffalo trade. I’m sure Buffalo is trying to trade up right now but teams are trying to rip them off and they know they have to be smart.

    The Jets didn’t want to be on the outside looking in as all the QBs came off the board. That’s what happened to Arizona last year as GM Steve Keim stood pat at #13 while KC and Houston traded up to #10 and #12 to draft Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. They also had to be looking over their shoulder at division rival Buffalo who are locked and loaded with picks. At least now the Jets have a seat at the adult table and have options to move up, back or use the pick.
  6. Saquon Barkley won’t be available at #3. The Jets will further muddle their QB picture and the NY fans are too impatient to let a high draft pick QB sit. The Bills will likely move up further, take a QB, and let him learn alongside Mr. Peterman for a year. Their other first round pick will fill a hole on the O-Line.

  7. A little off topic, but besides the picks.. I’m not sure why INDY traded out of that spot and passed on potential franchise players in Chubb or Barkley. Two players they badly needed.

  9. It’s going to be hilarious when all these QBs get picked at the top of the draft and the best QB prospect will probably be some middle round afterthought that nobody is hyping up right now lol

  11. C’mon, we all know the Bills wanted to take the Jets approach but now it makes no sense. I’m guessing the price to get the Giants to trade down is prohibitive or the Giants straight up told the Bills they’re not trading down. So, Beane attempting to hide his embarrassment after getting out dueled by the Jets is making it sound like this has been his plan all along. The Bills telegraphed their punch too soon and the Jets knew they had to move now or have the Bills jump in front of them.

  12. Jets are in panic mode. The front office offered Cousins 30 million and Im not sure if they were even in contention with that huge offer. They are probbly thinking WTF do we have to do to land the player we want ? So they made that huge trade to make sure they move up. Now Cleveland will probably fleece them for their future and end up with 12 picks to piss away again in this years draft.

  14. I have no bone in this, but it is quite clear the top 4 picks will be QB’s, I do not know why people are surprised by this. As a Colts fan, I am very happy with the return the Colts got for trading down with the Jets, but this is also a good trade for Jets because this is a strong and deep QB class and there is little separation between the top guys. I personally believe that Josh Allen is extremely overrated, he looks like the Greek God that dinosaur scouts fall in love with but after watching him over the last 2 years he is not a good QB. Watch the tape against Nebraska or even teams in the MountainWest and the way he not only turns over the ball, but his lack of touch, accuracy and ability to throw with anticipation is a huge red flag. As long as the Jets get Rosen, Darnold or Mayfield, this trade is worth for them. As for the Bills, they should sit back and get Mason Rudolph at #22, he is extremely underrated and I am shocked he is not talked about at all. He is a 4 year starter, who has a 63% career completion rate, has on of the lowest td’s to int’s ratios, has very good accuracy, decision making and he truly helped an average Oklahoma State team finish in the top 15 in 2 consecutive years and he obliterated 2 very good defensive teams in Colorado and Virginia Tech in bowl games. If Buffalo get this man without trading up, they will be the big winners of this draft. He wont be there in round 2 because I am assured that either the Pats or Saints will snatch him up in the late first round

  15. The Jets whiffed on Cousins & McKinnon.

    But, a home run is coming on this decision. Just wait for it.

  17. I’m thinking at top 4 draft picks in orders –
    #1 – Donald QB – Brown
    #2 – Trade – Barkley RB (Giants trade to Brown) swap this year 1st pick, give 2nd round pick and next year 4th pick.
    #3 – Mayfair QB – Jets
    #4 Allen/Rosen QB – Giants

    #1 – Donald QB – Brown
    #2 – Allen/Rosen QB – Giants
    #3 – Barkely RB/ Mayfair QB – Jets (Jets can trade down to brown if they want Barkley badly)
    #4 – Chubb DE- Brown

  18. Barkley will be there at # 3 but why give up all that they did just to get Barkley? This is a runningback deep draft and they can get a good runningback at the top of the 2nd round.

  19. There are FOUR good QB prospects in this draft. The JETs just guaranteed that they get one of them. IF there are three guys they are high on, then there you go, they just got one of them.

    They did not trade up for Barkley. They traded up for a QB.

    This team needs to take a shot and do something like this. Great move on their part.

  20. The Jets moved with a plan. You don’t give up half of your selections without one. QB? RB? DE? Nobody knows but the Jets. I will say this though… Cleveland seems pretty confident with Tyrod Taylor under center… calling him the starter for 2018. IMO, Cleveland has a QB in mind, but he is not one of the top 4. I believe the Browns are happy with Taylor and are locked on to a later round project type QB like Rudolph or Lauletta… Which leaves them with #1 & #4 to take best available player… #1 will be Barkley… they might trade #4 or sit still and grab Chubb or another dominant defender, but I don’t see them guessing on one of the top 4 QB’s. I think they go for the sure shot players and screw it up for the Jets who are also eyeing Barkley & Chubb. Just an opinion.
    BTW, Buffalo stays pat and goes LB at #12, WR at #22, grabs a QB somewhere in round 2, but does NOT break the bank like the Jets did.

  22. The team’s first true franchise quarterback since Joe Namath??

    What about Ken O’Brien?? Didn’t they select him instead of Dan Marino??

  25. lol if the Jets did all that for a RB. The RB position is a stretch drafting with your own pick at the very top of the draft, much less give up 4 draft picks for! I don’t think even the Jets are that foolish.

  26. Oh for sure, I couldn’t think of a better idea than to let the rookie learn alongside Mr “5 picks in 1 game” Peterman.

  27. This trade made total sense for the Jets. They need a QB and obviously think that there are three potential stars. All three teams that take Darnold, Allen, and Rosen are gambling since no one knows which of the three will succeed and which won’t. The thought that the Jets gave up three second rounders for a RB or DE is ludicrous. They have also made it very difficult for their division rival Bills to jump over them and if they do, the Jets are still going to be happy with one of the three QBs.

  28. This is almost a direct quote from one of my posts. I used the word ‘Odd’ as the Jets needed to be in love with 3 QBs. It’s almost the worst thumbs down I’ve ever received.

    So the ‘homers’ were wrong (dissing the Jets front office) or the trolls were in full force.

    The Jets are either happy with the top 3 or love Maybfield (who they are probably afraid the Broncos also ‘might’ love.

    One of those 2 scenarios.

  30. Too bad Howie Roseman isn’t running the Jets. He’d probably just give Bryce Petty and opportunity to see what he could do. Roseman just won a super bowl with Nick Foles. Nobody was beating down Foles’ door. You have to give guys a chance. You never know when you have a super bowl winner in your own locker room. The Jets traded away the house, and they might not even draft a guy that’s as good as Petty. Go down the all time list of super bowl winning QB’s. Many won with a team that acquired them after their original team gave up on them.

  32. unbiasedminds,

    The Colts moved down to get picks to replenish a talent devoid roster. At #6 they still get a premium player. If it plays out the way most are saying, Nelson, Chubb or Fitzpatrick will be available at that spot. Some think Barkley also, but I think he goes #1 to Cleveland. QBS go 2, 3 and 4 and possibly 5 if Denver goes that route. The Colts did well getting 3 second round picks and only dropped 3 spots.

  33. I have zero confidence in the Jets ability to pick a good QB, the one they pick will be a bust and the other 3 will go on to be pro-Bowl caliber QBs… book it

    -Jets fan

  35. There are three Darnold,Rosen and Mayfield they’ll probably go in that order, the Jets made a great move the Jill’s and Broncos and they’re fans are pretty salty that’s how you know this was a great move.

