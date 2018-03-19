Bills meeting with linebackers after losing Preston Brown

Getty Images

The Bills saw linebacker Preston Brown sign with the Bengals as a free agent and their search for new players to replace him on the depth chart includes a 2017 member of Brown’s new team.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Kevin Minter visited with the Bills. Minter signed with the Bengals last March and started seven of the nine games he played for Cincinnati last season. Minter, a 2013 second-round pick in Arizona, had 32 tackles in those appearances.

Minter isn’t the only veteran linebacker in the mix for Buffalo. John Keim of ESPN.com reported late last week that Will Compton was also slated to visit with the team. Compton spent the last five years with the Redskins and had 19 tackles and an interception in nine games last year.

Brown is the only linebacker to leave Buffalo in free agency, although Ramon Humber remains a free agent. Buffalo has also signed former Jets linebacker Julian Stanford.