Getty Images

The Broncos held onto some offensive line depth over the weekend.

Per the league’s transaction wire, the Broncos re-signed free agent guard Billy Turner.

The Broncos claimed Turner off waivers from the Dolphins in 2016, and he filled in as a starter at right tackle last year before breaking his hand and ending up on injured reserve.

The former third-round pick gives them some flexibility as they try to figure out how they’re going to protect new quarterback Case Keenum this year.