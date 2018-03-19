Browns trade C.J. Smith to Seahawks for conditional 2020 seventh-round pick

Getty Images

The Browns have shipped a player they were about to cut to Seattle.

Cleveland defensive back C.J. Smith was traded to the Seahawks today. The Browns get a conditional 2020 seventh-round pick in the exchange.

A conditional seventh-round pick two years from now is effectively nothing. The Browns basically gave Smith to the Seahawks instead of cutting him.

After playing his college football at South Dakota State, Smith signed as an undrafted rookie with the Eagles in 2016 and played 10 games. In 2017 he was cut by the Eagles and picked up by the Browns for their practice squad. He was later called up to the active roster and played three games for the Browns.