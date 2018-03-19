Bucs released Robert Ayers with Vinny Curry joining team

Getty Images

The Buccaneers said hello to one defensive end and goodbye to another this weekend.

Vinny Curry was the new arrival as he signed a contract in Tampa shortly after being released by the Eagles. With Curry in the fold, the Buccaneers didn’t have much need for Robert Ayers any longer and released him from the roster.

The move cleared $6 million in cap space for the Bucs and came just ahead of Ayers being due for a $1 million bonus.

Ayers joined the Bucs in 2016 and made 20 starts over his two seasons in Tampa. He had 60 tackles, 8.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in those outings.

In addition to Curry, the Bucs have signed Beau Allen and Mitch Unrein on the defensive line this month.