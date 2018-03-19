Carson Wentz posts video of throwing workout

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz aims to be back in the lineup in time for the start of the 2018 regular season and he shared a glimpse of his progress in his recovery from a torn left ACL on Monday.

Wentz posted a short clip of a throwing workout to Instagram. In the video, Wentz can be seen dropping back before planting on his left leg and delivering passes while at the Eagles facility in Philadelphia. He’s wearing a brace on his left knee in the clip.

There’s not much to glean from the video about Wentz’s overall timeline, although seeing him on the field throwing the ball is a sign that things are progressing the right way for him and the Eagles.

The Eagles have Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles on hand in the event Wentz isn’t ready to go for the regular season. There was some speculation about a possible trade when the offseason got underway, but the Eagles set a price no one matched for an insurance policy that already came in handy once.