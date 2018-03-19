Chargers sign Mike Pouncey

Getty Images

Mike Pouncey is heading to Los Angeles.

The Chargers announced that they agreed to terms with Pouncey on a two-year deal this afternoon.

Pouncey, a center who has played his entire career with the Dolphins, was released last week after declining to take a pay cut. There’s no immediate word on how much money he’s making with the Chargers.

After starting all 16 games for the Dolphins last year, Pouncey should start at center for the Chargers this year. He’ll supplant Spencer Pulley, the Chargers’ starting center from a year ago, who is now likely to be demoted to a backup spot.

The 28-year-old Pouncey was the Dolphins’ first-round pick in 2011 and spent seven years in Miami. He has been selected to three Pro Bowls.