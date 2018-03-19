Colts sign Eric Ebron

Getty Images

The Colts announced they signed free agent tight end Eric Ebron on Monday. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports it’s a two-year deal worth up to $15 million.

Ebron, 24, gives the Colts a pass-catching complement to Jack Doyle. Doyle caught 80 passes last season, while Ebron caught 53.

Ebron also visited the Panthers.

The 10th overall choice in 2014, he started 37 games and made 186 receptions for 2,070 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Lions cut him rather than pay him $8.25 million this season.

The Lions, meanwhile, continue to search for tight ends after losing both Ebron and Darren Fells.