Cordarrelle Patterson brings versatility to New England

Posted by Mike Florio on March 19, 2018, 9:37 AM EDT
On Saturday, Patriots special-teams standout Matthew Slater visited the Steelers. On Sunday, the Patriots traded for receiver Cordarrelle Patterson.

It feels, on the surface, like a farewell to Slater. And for as versatile as Slater has been on special teams, Patterson’s Swiss Army knife skills spill over to offense.

Patterson, who found a niche as a kick returner and, in his contract year with Minnesota, a gunner on the punt team, can contribute both in the passing game and in the running game, too.

While never the receiving threat he was expected to be when the Vikings made him a first-round pick in 2013, Patterson generated 430 yards from scrimmage last year, 121 of which came on the ground.

Ultimately, Patriots coach Bill Belichick is getting a fast player who can do a lot of things, and who can line up in a lot of places. There’s real value in that kind of versatility, especially when an offense periodically likes to put pedal to metal and create mismatches via creative alignments.

16 responses to “Cordarrelle Patterson brings versatility to New England

  2. As a Vikings fan, I wish him the best. This was the ONLY team I was afraid of him going to. He is about to remind everyone that he was a first rounder.

  3. Hah. “Paterson brings versatility”. Is that a nice way to say he does some things but none very well? Can’t wait to hear the Pats fans pump this guy up.

  6. With the NE defense coughing up so many touchdowns, Patterson will be running back kickoffs all day long.

  7. I tend to agree with the commenters as opposed to the poster. Patterson hasn’t succeeded anywhere he has been, which is why teams are happy to give him up. You make it sounds like 430 yards from scrimmage is good. It isn’t good. While I don’t like how often people like to say bust, this is an example of a bust.

  8. takeyourpunishmentandquitwhininglikeababy says:
    March 19, 2018 at 9:56 am
    With the NE defense coughing up so many touchdowns, Patterson will be running back kickoffs all day long.

    They were the #4 scoring D

    But thanks for playing

  10. I wonder how long it’ll be til you see Brady screaming at him on the sidelines for running the wrong route that led to an interception.

  11. What is there to sugarcoat?They gave up a 5th for him and a 6th rnd pick.Will not cost anything if he doesn’t make the team.Will probably renegotiate his contract.Good kick returner,gunner and can score from anywhere.I guess giving alot of money to overhyped FAs is better than being in contention every year for the past century…go figure.

  12. Cue all the Patriots fans talking about how great Patterson is and how brilliant BB is for signing this guy.

  15. floriosbaldspot says:
    March 19, 2018 at 10:27 am
    The Patroits are irrelevant. Stop acknowledging these cheaters.

    Yeah, you may want to look up the definition of “irrelevant “

  16. Patterson is due to receive $3M in salary and a $250k roster bonus for 2018. After that he’s a free agent. My guess is that, true to the Patriots form, they’ll ask him to renegotiate his contract down to the league minimum. If not, they’ll release him. If you’re Patterson, why accept less. If they cut him he’d be free to negotiate with any team. I seriously doubt if he’s on the roster for next season because he won’t accept the pay cut.

