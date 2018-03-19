Cornerback E.J. Gaines visiting Cardinals

Getty Images

There’s not much left near the top of the free agent stack, but one of the better players available has a suitor.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Bills cornerback E.J. Gaines visited the Cardinals, who are looking for a starter opposite Patrick Peterson.

Gaines played well for Buffalo last year after being acquired in the Sammy Watkins trade with the Rams.

He’s 24th on the PFT Top 100 Free Agents list, and the second-highest ranked player available (behind just No. 9 Ndamukong Suh).

It’ll be interesting to see if the Cardinals can do a deal with him, or if he draws interest elsewhere. The Panthers need help there, after presumptive starter Bashaud Breeland‘s deal fell through last week because of a foot infection.