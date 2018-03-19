Cowboys working the fringes of free agency after missing big deals

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 19, 2018, 11:40 AM EDT
Getty Images

You can’t say they didn’t try to land some big fish. But the Cowboys are scooping at the minnows of the free agency market now.

According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys have visits set up early this week with a cast of players who might not be household names (unless those households are occupied by guys in 32-team fantasy leagues).

The incomings on Monday and Tuesday include wide receivers Justin Hunter and Dontrelle Inman, guard Marcus Martin and previously reported tackles Cameron Fleming and LaAdrian Waddle.

That’s a far cry from their early flirtations with wide receiver Sammy Watkins, or any calls about a trade for Earl Thomas which apparently didn’t go far, as the Cowboys reportedly thought the Seahawks asking price of a first- and third-rounder was too high.

They have kept wide receiver Dez Bryant so far, and with the receiver market exploding his $12 million doesn’t seem like as big of a deal as it did two months ago. They also lost a few key parts, releasing cornerback Orlando Scandrick after linebacker Anthony Hitchens left for Kansas City and fullback Keith Smith went to Oakland, along with linebacker Kyle Wilber.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Cowboys working the fringes of free agency after missing big deals

  1. The Boys are doing it the smart way by letting these dumb teams spend millions and millions on the first wave of free agent players who are not worth it & these teams will put themselves in cap hell for years to come. Jerrah knows what that is like from previous years & it’s good to see he has learned from his mistakes.

  2. They should stick to the fringes in everything they do. For starters stop calling yourself America’s Team. What a joke that is.

  5. Sounds like the most logical answer to say when the team doesnt have an cap space.

    stucats says:
    March 19, 2018 at 11:48 am
    The Boys are doing it the smart way by letting these dumb teams spend millions and millions on the first wave of free agent players who are not worth it & these teams will put themselves in cap hell for years to come. Jerrah knows what that is like from previous years & it’s good to see he has learned from his mistakes.

  6. Yeah, the Cowboys. They may be America’s Team (and sorry Pats fans, they are) but they haven’t actually earned that title in years. Biggest fan base and by far the league’s most valuable franchise (by nearly a billion $s.) But they sure do not earn that on the field. Championships aside (we all know division counts, SoS counts, other factors count) the Cowboys haven’t even been consistent winners for over 20 years. That’s brutal on a fan base with such high expectations.

  10. Actually, Jerry, there are reasons these guys are out of work, and it usually one of three things; lack of talent, taking too many plays off, or hamstring injuries (The Cowboys always lead the league in the latter reason).

  11. there was a time when the media was all over jerry’s sck during games – “oh what a great job jerry did drafting o-linemen in the 1st rd! cowboys have the best o-line ever!” i guess that’s not the case anymore – not that it ever got them a playoff win.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!