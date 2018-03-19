Cowboys working the fringes of free agency after missing big deals

Getty Images

You can’t say they didn’t try to land some big fish. But the Cowboys are scooping at the minnows of the free agency market now.

According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys have visits set up early this week with a cast of players who might not be household names (unless those households are occupied by guys in 32-team fantasy leagues).

The incomings on Monday and Tuesday include wide receivers Justin Hunter and Dontrelle Inman, guard Marcus Martin and previously reported tackles Cameron Fleming and LaAdrian Waddle.

That’s a far cry from their early flirtations with wide receiver Sammy Watkins, or any calls about a trade for Earl Thomas which apparently didn’t go far, as the Cowboys reportedly thought the Seahawks asking price of a first- and third-rounder was too high.

They have kept wide receiver Dez Bryant so far, and with the receiver market exploding his $12 million doesn’t seem like as big of a deal as it did two months ago. They also lost a few key parts, releasing cornerback Orlando Scandrick after linebacker Anthony Hitchens left for Kansas City and fullback Keith Smith went to Oakland, along with linebacker Kyle Wilber.